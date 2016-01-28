UPDATE 1-New insurance rules may spur some French consolidation - association

(Adds quotes, context, detail on investment products)

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The high cost of new insurance regulations is likely to spur consolidation among some of the smaller players in the sector in France, the country’s insurance association said on Thursday.

New rules designed to protect European insurers against financial shocks, known as Solvency II, came into effect in January.

“There are 279 companies in the insurance sector, that is a lot of players,” Pierre Michel, deputy chief of the association told reporters, adding that French insurers were “healthy”, with a few exceptions.

“But it is a real problem for small cooperative insurers about how to meet all the Solvency II requirements with limited resources,” Michel said.

The cost of compiling financial reports for the financial regulator according to the new standards is expected to weigh on the profitability of smaller insurance players.

French insurance sector revenue rose 3.9 percent in 2015 to 208 billion euros, the association said. Flows into life insurance contracts rose to 24.6 billion euros ($26.9 billion) from 22.6 billion in 2014.

For the first time, investors put more cash into higher-risk unit-linked funds than guaranteed-return funds. Inflows into unit-linked funds jumped to 13 billion euros from 7 billion in 2014.

The rise in unit-linked products is a result of promotion by insurers to the detriment of guaranteed products, which are more expensive in the current low interest environment, said Benjamin Serra, senior credit officer at Moody’s ratings agency.

However, high market volatility could make the marketing of these products for insurers more difficult in 2016, Serra said.