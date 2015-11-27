French econ min wants more flexibility for company pensions

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he wants to make rules governing the management of supplementary company pensions more flexible to enable the funds to be invested in innovative businesses.

This means that the 130 billion euros ($137.72 billion) involved, often managed by insurance companies, would be subject to ad hoc rules that would replace stricter European Solvency II capital rules.

The funds from supplementary company pensions could then be used to “finance the economy, notably the energy transition” towards more renewable sources, Macron told the French federation of insurers on Friday.

“We can do a lot better and a lot more with these ad hoc regimes than by accepting that these regimes be subject to Solvency II,” the minister said. Solvency II severely limited the possibility of investing in stocks.

"We mustn't fall into excess regulation," he added. ($1 = 0.9439 euros)