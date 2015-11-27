FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French econ min wants more flexibility for company pensions
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

French econ min wants more flexibility for company pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he wants to make rules governing the management of supplementary company pensions more flexible to enable the funds to be invested in innovative businesses.

This means that the 130 billion euros ($137.72 billion) involved, often managed by insurance companies, would be subject to ad hoc rules that would replace stricter European Solvency II capital rules.

The funds from supplementary company pensions could then be used to “finance the economy, notably the energy transition” towards more renewable sources, Macron told the French federation of insurers on Friday.

“We can do a lot better and a lot more with these ad hoc regimes than by accepting that these regimes be subject to Solvency II,” the minister said. Solvency II severely limited the possibility of investing in stocks.

“We mustn’t fall into excess regulation,” he added. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by James Regan; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.