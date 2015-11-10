FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says to sign deals during Iranian president's Paris visit
November 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

France says to sign deals during Iranian president's Paris visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - France and Iran will sign several agreements, including in the air transport sector, during a visit by President Hassan Rouhani to Paris next week, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

“Several accords will be signed by French and Iranian ministers covering a variety of sectors, in particular political dialogue, economic cooperation, air transport, health and agriculture,” President Francois Hollande’s office said in a statement.

Rouhani will be in the French capital from Nov 17-18. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

