a year ago
France and Ireland grid operators take 1 bln euros cable project to next phase
July 21, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

France and Ireland grid operators take 1 bln euros cable project to next phase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French electricity grid operator RTE and Ireland's EirGrid said on Thursday they are taking their 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) subsea electricity cable project linking Ireland and France to the next phase following the completion of feasibility studies.

The latest stage will include among others; in-depth economic assessment; environmental studies and pre-consultation in preparation for permit granting in the two countries, the companies said in a joint statement.

They added that the cable project called Celtic Interconnector would have a capacity of about 700 megawatts and was expected to improve the security of electricity supply in France and Ireland. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
