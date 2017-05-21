PARIS May 21 Italian Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on
Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said
they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in
Paris.
Macron said Europe had been deaf to Italy's warnings amid an
influx of migrants from northern Africa, while Gentiloni called
for the bloc to draw up a common migration policy.
The two leaders of euro zone member states also said they
wanted a strengthening of the EU, with Gentiloni calling for the
monetary union to move towards a fiscal and banking union.
