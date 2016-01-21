FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French competition authority vets JCDecaux's acquisition of Metrobus
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
January 21, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

French competition authority vets JCDecaux's acquisition of Metrobus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said Thursday that it has opened an in-depth probe into JCDecaux ’s acquisition of Metrobus and its subsidiaries from Publicis.

“During that probe, the authority will carry out a wider consultation of market players,” it said in an online statement.

This consultation will enable the authority to check whether the deal would give JCDecaux an edge over competitors for advertisement tender bids issued by local communities and transportation companies, it added.

If necessary, the French competition authority will also consult market players on possible remedies, it said.

The probe will be carried out within a period of 65 working days and can be extended, the authority said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.