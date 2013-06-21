French govt hikes labour ministry budget in search for jobs

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French Labour Ministry is to receive new funds for its 2014 budget to bolster the fight against joblessness despite overall belt-tightening, minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

Sapin confirmed there would be a budget increase after business daily Les Echos reported that his ministry’s funding would increase to 11 billion euros ($14.5 billion) next year, about one billion more than planned in budget forecasts.

The government is determined to reduce joblessness, now at a 14-year high, he said. Sapin also brushed off a forecast from national statistics institute INSEE showing Europe’s No. 2 economy was likely to shed a further 113,000 jobs in 2013.

“Some of us make forecasts. Others act,” he told reporters at the end of two days of talks between government officials, trade unions and employers on upcoming economic reforms.

“The labour budget is a priority...there will be additional credits,” Sapin said, without giving a figure.

The move suggests a push to double down on subsidised youth job schemes and training to fight a long-running jobs crisis, despite an overall drive to slash spending, which has prompted a public sector salary freeze to be extended for a fourth year through 2014.

While Sapin did not say how the extra funds would be used, Les Echos said they would help finance nearly 600,000 subsidised job contracts.

Unemployment rose to 10.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, the highest on record since the same period in 1999, for a total of more than 3 million job seekers.