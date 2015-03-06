FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to commit 8 bln euros to Juncker investment plan
March 6, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

France to commit 8 bln euros to Juncker investment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - France will commit 8 billion euros as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan to boost growth, President Francois Hollande’s office said.

The official confirmed a statement made earlier by Hollande in Luxembourg saying that the French Public Investment Bank and public investment institution the Caisse des depots would invest 8 billion euros.

Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus; writing by John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)

