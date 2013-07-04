FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Ex-trader Kerviel rebuffed by French employment tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - A Paris employment tribunal rejected on Thursday former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel’s plea for a new expert inquiry to help overturn his dismissal in France’s largest trading scandal in 2008.

Kerviel is seeking to escape conviction and a jail sentence upheld by an appeals court in October over 4.9 billion euros ($6.36 billion) in losses that French bank SocGen said were the result of unauthorized trades by Kerviel.

Kerviel has always said he was innocent and that the bank was aware of what he was doing.

Speaking to supporters and media outside the courthouse after the hour-long hearing, an unshaven and tieless Kerviel said he was disappointed but would keep fighting ahead of a final ruling by the tribunal, which could take months.

“I am disappointed, of course ... They’ve refused (my demands),” said Kerviel. “We will keep going.” ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Mark John)

