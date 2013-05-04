FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keira Knightley weds rocker fiance in south of France
May 4, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Keira Knightley weds rocker fiance in south of France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France, May 4 (Reuters) - British actress Keira Knightley married her rock musician boyfriend James Righton on Saturday in a discreet ceremony in a French village, regional daily La Provence reported on its website.

Knightley, 28, who was nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in the 2005 film “Pride & Prejudice,” got engaged a year ago to Righton, who plays in British indie band Klaxons. The couple has been dating for about two years.

They exchanged vows at the town hall in Mazan in the south of France, where the actress owns a house. Only family and witnesses were present, in line with the couple’s low-key romance and few public appearances together. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

