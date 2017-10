PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The bodies of three Kurdish women who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds to the head were found early on Thursday at the Kurdish Institute in Paris, a police source said.

An employee of the institute told French media that one of the women killed was Sakine Cansiz, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

“There is no doubt this was politically motivated,” Berivan Akyol, the employee, told i<Tele television.