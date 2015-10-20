FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France nears 2.5 bln euros of defence deals with Kuwait
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 20, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

France nears 2.5 bln euros of defence deals with Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - France will on Wednesday sign 2.5 billion euros of defence deals and provisional agreements with Kuwait, including a sale of Airbus-built military helicopters worth 1 billion euros, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal for 24 Caracal heavy helicopters has been in the works since June, when French officials said it had been provisionally agreed during a visit to the Gulf emirate by French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Also due to be signed on Wednesday during a visit by Kuwait’s prime minister are non-binding “letters of acceptance” on deals worth 1.5 billion euros for ground vehicles built by Volvo’s Renault Trucks Defense and the modernisation of P37 patrol boats, the source said. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.