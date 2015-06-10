FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says Kuwait wants to buy 24 Airbus military helicopters
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 10, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

France says Kuwait wants to buy 24 Airbus military helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday that Kuwait wants to buy 24 Airbus-built Caracal military helicopters and that the contract would be signed soon.

The contract - the latest to be agreed between Paris and a Gulf Arab state, comes weeks after Dassault finalised a deal to sell 24 Rafale fighter jets to Qatar.

“In the framework of the defence partnership between France and Kuwait, the Emir has expressed the wish ... to equip his country’s air force with 24 Caracal type helicopters. The contract will be signed soon,” President Francois Hollande’s office said after a telephone conversation between Hollande and Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.