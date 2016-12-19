FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2016 / 2:49 PM / 8 months ago

IMF board to consider Lagarde negligence verdict -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary's Executive Board is expected to meet shortly to consider the negligence verdict issued against Managing Director Christine Lagarde by a French court, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Monday.

"The Executive Board has met on previous occasions to consider developments related to the legal proceedings in France," Rice said in a brief statement. "It is expected that the Board will meet again shortly to consider the most recent developments." (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
