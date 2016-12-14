Boss of French group Orange will not testify at Lagarde trial on Wednesday-lawyer

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Stephane Richard, the head of French telecoms group Orange, will not testify on Wednesday at the trial on negligency charges of International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, said a lawyer for Richard.

The trial relates to Lagarde's approval in 2008, as then finance minister, of a French state payout of 400 million euros ($425.44 million) to business tycoon Bernard Tapie.

Richard had been summoned to testify since he was chief of staff to Lagarde at the time.