French competition watchdog probes lens makers
July 10, 2014

French competition watchdog probes lens makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had raided several of the country’s optic lens makers on suspicion of anti-competitive behaviour.

In a statement, the Autorite de la Concurrence said it had conducted the searches on Wednesday and it did not name the companies targeted, but an official said global market leader Essilor was part of them.

The regulator stressed that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation and did not imply any formal charges at this stage. Representatives for Essilor did not return requests for comment. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Natalie Huet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

