GDF Suez, Total plan IPO for LNG membrane unit - paper
November 18, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

GDF Suez, Total plan IPO for LNG membrane unit - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez, French oil firm Total and private equity fund Hellman & Friedman plan a February IPO for their jointly-owned unit GTT, the world’s No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, French financial daily Les Echos said.

Sources told Reuters in June that GTT’s shareholders were planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4 billion.

GDF owns 40 percent of Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT). Total and H&F each own 30 percent.

GDF declined to comment on the report. GTT, EDF and H&F were not immediately available.

