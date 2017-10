PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Operations at GDF Suez’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France were resuming on Monday after workers voted to end a week-old strike, a CGT union official said.

Workers approved an agreement with GDF Suez’s Elengy unit calling for a better sharing out of profits, CGT official Reda Saker told Reuters. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)