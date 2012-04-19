French strikers block LNG shipments for 3rd day

* Workers plan to meet management later on Thursday-union

* Strike blocks three LNG vessels-union

* LNG accounts for around a third of gas supplies in France

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Workers at GDF Suez liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in southern and western France blocked the unloading of vessels for a third consecutive day to demand a better sharing out of profits, the CGT union said on Thursday.

The striking workers planned to meet the management of Elengy, the LNG branch of GDF Suez, this afternoon to end the dispute, a union official said. GDF Suez declined to comment.

The workers demand a raise in their annual bonus to reflect the companies’ higher profits, a CGT union official said.

Two vessels were blocked at Fos Tonkin and Fos Cavaou near Marseille on the Mediterranean, the union said. Another vessel was also blocked at the Montoir LNG terminal on the Atlantic.

LNG accounts for around third of gas supplies in France.

Union officials have said the strike could lead to gas shortages if the action is prolonged because of a combination of low gas storage levels and cold weather, which is forecast to continue until Wednesday, pushing heating demand higher.

But a GDF Suez spokesman said earlier this week the strike would not lead to gas shortages because the gas network is well supplied and temperatures relatively mild.

The strike kicked off just days before France’s presidential election. The state has reduced its ownership in GDF over the past few years to 36 percent, and the workers want to make a point that the government should take a more active role in protecting their rights and the interests of the public, a union official said.

The blocked vessels at Fos Cavaou and Fos Tonkin were the Cheikh Bouamama, with an LNG capacity of 74,000 cubic meters, and Al Gharrafa, of 216,000 cubic meters, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.

French LNG workers last downed tools for two weeks in autumn 2010 as part of wider strike to combat pension reforms.

GDF Suez took full control of Britain’s International Power on Monday through a sweetened offer of 6.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion), leaving the world’s biggest independent power producer better placed to win contracts in fast-growing emerging markets. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet, editing by Jane Baird)