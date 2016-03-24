FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French agriculture ministry confirms case of mad cow disease
March 24, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

French agriculture ministry confirms case of mad cow disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - France’s agriculture ministry confirmed on Thursday that a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease, had been discovered in the northeastern region of Ardennes.

The suspected case had been identified last week and reported on Tuesday but initial tests still needed to be confirmed.

This new case, which could hit beef exports at a time when French livestock farmers are already struggling, is the third in Europe since 2015, the ministry said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)

