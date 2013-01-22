FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French regulator warns UK paper over SocGen story
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

French regulator warns UK paper over SocGen story

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French markets watchdog the AMF has warned UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday to obey rules on financial reporting after it ended a probe into a 2011 report that said lender Societe Generale was close to collapse.

The AMF stopped short of punishing Mail parent Associated Newspapers, part of Daily Mail & General Trust, noting the paper had rapidly withdrawn the story and printed SocGen’s denial.

“At the close of the AMF’s probe, which began in August 2011, we have decided not to call for sanctions against the British newspaper but to publicly remind it of the rules governing the publication of information on listed companies,” the AMF said.

Shares of SocGen had fallen as much as 23 percent in the week following the story’s publication on Aug. 7, 2011, before recovering most of those losses within days.

The French bank filed for damages and reportedly received a sum in settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.