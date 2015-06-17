FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-French media watchdog to review LCI, Paris Premiere curbs
June 17, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-French media watchdog to review LCI, Paris Premiere curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Paris Premiere in headline)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - France’s media watchdog said on Wednesday it would reconsider its decision to reject a request by TV channels LCI and Paris Premiere for the right to broadcast on the free TNT system.

The CSA watchdog said in a statement a review would take place in the next six months after appeals by the two channels, respectively owned by TF1 and M6 media groups, to France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d‘Etat.

The Conseil d‘Etat judged that a broader review should have been undertaken concerning the request for TNT broadcasting permission. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
