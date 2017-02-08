PARIS Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground
train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an
electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations,
police headquarters in the French capital said.
A police spokesman said the incident was due to a technical
fault. "No explosion. This was not a (terrorist) attack," the
spokesman said.
A spokesman for the metro operator RATP said: "There was a
technical incident on line 6 and there was a release of smoke.
Maintenance workers are on the spot. Traffic has been
interrupted on part of the line."
