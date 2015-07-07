FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Migrant found dead in the Channel Tunnel
July 7, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Migrant found dead in the Channel Tunnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, July 7 (Reuters) - A migrant died in the Channel Tunnel, the second one in less than two weeks, causing traffic to be suspended for an hour, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday at around 0345 GMT, migrants were spotted on a freight train, prompting traffic towards England to be suspended, they said. Policemen found a dead migrant but the cause of death could not immediately be determined.

By mid-morning, traffic in the tunnel resumed but with delays. Around 3,000 migrants live around Calais, many trying to reach England by sneaking through the tunnel. A migrant was found dead on the Eurotunnel site on June 26. (Reporting by Pierre Savary, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Mark John)

