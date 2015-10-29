Milk cooperatives Sodiaal and CLHN sign merger deal

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s largest dairy cooperative Sodiaal and Cooperative Laitiere de Haute-Normandie (CLHN) said on Thursday they were considering a merger, a move which comes at a time when farmers are struggling with falling prices and oversupply.

The two cooperatives, which will submit the plan to their members before the summer of 2016, had already signed a cooperation deal last year. CLHN will launch a milk processing plant in northwestern France.

A slump in prices linked to lower demand from China and Russia and the abolition of EU dairy production quotas earlier this year lead thousands of French livestock and dairy farmers to stage protests in September.

Sodiaal is the world’s fifth-biggest dairy cooperative with 4.8 billion litres of milk collected in 2014 and sales at 5.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion), notably through its dairy branch Candia and several cheese makers including Entremont.

It also has a 49 percent stake in a joint venture with General Mills in Yoplait, the second-largest brand in the global yogurt market.

CLHN had sales of 104 million euros last year. It collects 240 million litres of milk per year.