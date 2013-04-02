FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-French budget minister confirms foreign bank account
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Ex-French budget minister confirms foreign bank account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - France’s former Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac acknowledged on Tuesday that he had held a bank account abroad, two weeks after resigning over an inquiry into allegations that he had kept a secret Swiss bank account.

Cahuzac, whose resignation was a major embarassment for the Socialist government, had until now denied a report by French investigative news website Mediapart that he held an undisclosed account at Swiss bank UBS until the start of 2010.

“I ask the President, the Prime Minister, my former colleagues in government, to forgive me for the damage I have caused them,” Cahuzac said on his blog, adding that he had some 600,000 euros in a foreign bank account in his name for around 20 years. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.