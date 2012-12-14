FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Finance Ministry denies budget minister to resign
December 14, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

French Finance Ministry denies budget minister to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France’s Budget Ministry on Friday denied a media report that Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac was to step down following allegations he had held a secret Swiss bank account.

French news website LyonMag said Cahuzac, who is leading a government crackdown on tax evasion, was to announce his resignation on Friday evening, and could be replaced by Pierre-Alain Muet, member of parliament for the Rhone district in southern France.

“We formally deny this information,” sources close to the minister told Reuters.

Contacted by Reuters, a press spokeswoman for Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault’s office said Muet was not being considered for the post, and reiterated that Cahuzac was still budget minister.

Cahuzac has vigorously denied a report by the Mediapart news website which said he had held an account at Swiss bank UBS until the beginning of 2010.

