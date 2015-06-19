FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France sets conditions for mobile auction before year end
June 19, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

France sets conditions for mobile auction before year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - France will sell six blocks of mobile spectrum before the end of the year to the country’s four telecom operators as it seeks to encourage investment in communications infrastructure, said the Economy Ministry in a statement.

The auction will include a minimum price of 416 million euros ($472.24 million) for each of the blocks of 700 megahertz spectrum.

There will also be caps on the total amount of mobile spectrum that each operator can hold, a measure that will help newest player Iliad since it has less frequencies than its larger competitors Orange, Numericable SFR and Bouygues. ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

