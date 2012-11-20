FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's to review EFSF, ESM ratings after French cut
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Moody's to review EFSF, ESM ratings after French cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday it would assess the ratings of the euro zone’s EFSF and ESM bailout funds in light of its decision to strip France of its AAA rating on Monday.

“The ratings of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) remain (P)Aaa and Aaa respectively, in each case with a negative outlook,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Moody’s will assess the implications of the downgrade of the French government’s rating for the EFSF’s and ESM’s ratings as a matter of course, focusing in particular on whether the support available from the remaining Aaa guarantors and shareholders is consistent with the EFSF and ESM retaining the highest ratings,” it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.