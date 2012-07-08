French finmin: Spain banks must be recapitalised quickly

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 8 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that Spanish banks needed to be recapitalised quickly, days after euro zone states agreed on a scheme to shore them up directly.

“We must... move quickly on direct recapitalisation of Spanish banks - I think that is expected,” he told a conference in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence.

According to a deal struck last week, Spain will initially borrow money from the euro zone to recapitalise its banks, but the loans will be changed to direct bank recapitalisation once the ESM permanent bailout fund acquires that capability.