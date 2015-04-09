French government and toll-road operators sign motorway deal

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - The French government and toll-road operators have sealed a deal ending their long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

The pact would notably see concession contracts extended for two years on average under a 3.2 billion euro ($3.43 billion) motorway upgrade package and no toll hike this year.

The toll freeze would not be made up for in 2016 but spread over the coming years, Macron told the French Public Works Federation in a speech.

The Socialist government had been seeking to revise what it considers as over-generous contracts held by Vinci, Eiffage, Spain’s Abertis, and Macquarie , which are the result of privatisation under the previous administration. ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Yann Le Guernigou and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)