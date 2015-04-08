UPDATE 2-French PM rules out motorway toll hikes in 2015

* French PM says future deal does not envisage 2015 toll hike

* Minister says 2015 toll freeze will not be compensated in 2016

* French motorways companies say talks continuing (Adds Segolene Royal comments)

By Ingrid Melander and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - The French government said on Wednesday it would soon sign a pact with motorway operators ending a long-running dispute over concession contracts, and ruled out a toll hike this year.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls, announcing measures to boost corporate investment, said operators would push ahead with a long-delayed plan to invest 3.2 billion euros ($3.47 billion) in upgrading the motorway network.

“Discussions underway with motorway companies are about to be concluded,” said Valls. His government is under pressure to bring its budget deficit back within EU limits, restricting its ability to spend on infrastructure projects.

The Socialists have long criticised what they sees as over-generous contracts held by Vinci, Eiffage , Spain’s Abertis, and Macquarie, which were the result of privatisation under the last conservative government.

The wrangle has hit the operators’ shares in recent months with Moody’s rating agency saying uncertainty over the future of the concessions was “credit negative” for motorway operators.

In addition to the core 3.2 billion euro project, the talks included plans for an extra 500 million euros of investments by the motorway operators in infrastructure and transport projects over three years and “no tariff increases in 2015,” Valls added.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal told the National Assembly lower house of parliament, that there would be no catch-up compensation in 2016 for the tariff freeze.

“Motorway companies ... are asked to contribute - in order to protect consumers, that’s to say car users - by dropping a tariff hike for 2015 without being compensated (for it) the next year,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the French Motorways Companies Association (ASFA) said only: “Talks are continuing.”

Motorway operators generate cumulated annual toll receipts of around 9 billion euros. French media reported at the weekend that the government had agreed a 0.57 percent rise in toll road tariffs for 2015.

Following a dispute over pricing, ministers in January imposed a tariff freeze that could expose the government to compensation claims by motorway operators.

France sets toll increases each year based on discussions with operators, inflation and investment levels.

The European Commission last year approved a plan under which operators agreed to bear the 3.2-billion-euro cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of their concessions. Implementation of the plan was held up by the tariffs dispute. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume; editing by Mark John and Jon Boyle)