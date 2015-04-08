No French motorway toll hikes in 2015 - French PM

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - There will be no increase in tolls charged on French motorways this year, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday, in the latest development in a long-running debate over how much profits the private operators should make.

Valls, announcing measures aimed at boosting investment in the euro zone’s second largest economy, announced that a long-held-up project to invest 3.2 billion euros in upgrading the motorway network had now been approved for implementation. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)