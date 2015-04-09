UPDATE 2-France strikes deal to end dispute with toll-road firms

* Concessions contracts extended for 2 years on average

* 2015 toll freeze won’t be made up for in 2016

* Deal includes profit-sharing clause (Recasts with deal announcement)

By Yann Le Guernigou and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - The French government and toll-road operators have sealed a deal ending their long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

The pact would see a toll freeze this year and concession contracts extended for two years on average as operators push ahead with a long-delayed plan to invest 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in upgrading the motorway network.

It also includes a clause for profit-sharing stipulating that if profits generated by toll-road operators exceed by 30 percent a target set each year, they would go to the state, Macron told the French Public Works Federation in a speech.

The Socialist government was seeking to revise what it saw as over-generous contracts held by Vinci, Eiffage , Spain’s Abertis, and Macquarie, which were the result of privatisation under the previous conservative government.

The wrangle has hit the operators’ shares in recent months with Moody’s ratings agency saying uncertainty over the future of the concessions was “credit negative” for motorway operators.

“We are revising the contracts without cancelling them which would have put into question the state’s credibility and halted the investment decisions our economy needs,” Macron said.

The French Motorways Association (ASFA) could not immediately be reached for comment but Pierre Coppey, the head of Vinci Autoroutes, said in a tweet: “This is it, deal signed between S. Royale, E. Macron and the motorway companies: Trust and investments restored.”

In addition to the core 3.2 billion euro project, the deal includes plans for an extra investment of about 1 billion euros by the motorway operators in infrastructure projects over the length of the concessions.

Following a dispute over pricing, ministers in January imposed a tariff freeze that could expose the government to compensation claims by motorway operators.

A source close to the toll-road operators said claims could be dropped once the current deal becomes effective

The 2015 toll freeze was maintained and will not be made up for in 2016 but will be spread over coming years, Macron said.

Motorway operators generate cumulated annual toll receipts of around 9 billion euros.

The European Commission last year approved a plan under which operators agreed to bear the 3.2-billion-euro cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of their concessions. Implementation of the plan was held up by the tariffs dispute. (additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Gilles Guillaume, and Mark John; Editing by Leila Abboud, James Regan and Mark Potter)