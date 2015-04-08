No 2016 compensation for 2015 French road toll freeze -minister

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - There will be no catch-up compensation in 2016 for a freeze in French toll road tariffs this year, Energy Minister Segolene said on Wednesday.

“Motorway companies ... are asked to contribute - in order to protect consumers, that’s to say car users - by dropping a tariff hike for 2015 without being compensated (for it) the next year,” Royal told the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said a pact would be concluded soon to end a long-running dispute with French motorway operators over the future of their concession contracts and that it did not envisage a toll hike this year.