Nationalisation can be "useful", says France's Moscovici

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - It can be “useful” to temporarily nationalise privately owned assets to put pressure on companies, France’s finance minister said on Monday, when asked about a French threat to part-nationalise steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

Speaking to the European Parliament, Pierre Moscovici described nationalisation as akin to a nuclear weapon and said it should only be used under special circumstances.

“As for nationalising the steel industry... it’s not the solution the French government has gone for,” he said.

“It is dissuasive, and something dissuasive is not meant to be used, except under great duress. You need to think of nuclear weapons or whatever. But I think temporary nationalisation is a useful idea. It’s happened in Europe, it’s happened in the United States.” (Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)