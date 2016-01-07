FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-France orders six more NH90 helicopters
#Corrections News
January 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-France orders six more NH90 helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of extra helicopters ordered to six)

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France has ordered six extra NH90 military transport helicopters from a consortium led by Airbus Helicopters, the country’s procurement office said on Thursday.

The order, placed at the end of last year, brings the number of units ordered by France to 74, of which 44 are due to be delivered by 2019.

France already has 32 of the twin-engined helicopters, used by both its army and navy.

Besides the helicopters unit of Airbus Group, partners in NH90 manufacturer NHIndustries include Italy’s Finmeccanica and Fokker Aerostructures of the Netherlands. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
