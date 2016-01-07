CORRECTED-France orders six more NH90 helicopters

(Corrects number of extra helicopters ordered to six)

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France has ordered six extra NH90 military transport helicopters from a consortium led by Airbus Helicopters, the country’s procurement office said on Thursday.

The order, placed at the end of last year, brings the number of units ordered by France to 74, of which 44 are due to be delivered by 2019.

France already has 32 of the twin-engined helicopters, used by both its army and navy.

Besides the helicopters unit of Airbus Group, partners in NH90 manufacturer NHIndustries include Italy’s Finmeccanica and Fokker Aerostructures of the Netherlands. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman and David Clarke)