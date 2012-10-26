FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France halts sale of Novartis flu vaccine
October 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

France halts sale of Novartis flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it was halting sales of an anti-influenza vaccine manufactured by Swiss drugmaker Novartis as a precautionary measure after potential impurities were found in batches of the drug in Italy and Switzerland.

Health Minister Marisol Touraine said she had asked for all doses of Agrippal to be withdrawn from the market pending a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“At this stage no impurities have been found in France... There is no known risk for patients who have used this brand in France,” Touraine said in a statement.

The decision follows the announcement by Swiss and Italian authorities on Wednesday that they were banning some flu vaccines produced by Novartis after small white particles were discovered in injections of the drugs.

German authorities also imposed a ban on Begripal and Fluad on Thursday and said Novartis had agreed to recall them

Agrippal is the only Novartis flu vaccine marketed in France. The ban in Switzerland concerns Novartis’ Fluad as well as Agrippal, while Italy has also withdrawn subunit Influpozzi and adjuvenated Influpozzi.

Reporting By Vicky Buffery; editing by Keiron Henderson

