French nuclear watchdog says investigating falsified engineering reports
#Energy
April 18, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

French nuclear watchdog says investigating falsified engineering reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - French nuclear security watchdog ASN said on Monday that it had been informed of the falsification of control reports by a French engineering company which produces parts used by industries that supply the nuclear sector among others.

ASN did not namee companies involved, but said in a statement that equipment destined for a research reactor under construction may have been affected.

The watchdog said an investigation has been launched to determine the scope of the falsification. It also requested that the nuclear industry sector carry out checks. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
