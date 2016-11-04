EDF postpones Chinon 3 reactor restart to Nov. 11 -grid

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has delayed the restart of its 900 megawatt/hour Chinon 3 nuclear reactor to Nov. 11 from Nov. 6, grid operator RTE said on its website on Friday.

The Chinon 3 reactor has been offline since Oct. 8 in a planned outage.

EDF has also taken a number of other reactors off line in recent weeks as it carries out checks requested by France's nuclear safety regulator, sending European power prices to multi-year highs.

The company on Thursday cut its 2016 nuclear power output forecast for the second time this year after delaying the restart of five nuclear reactors until end-December.