10 months ago
EDF postpones Chinon 3 reactor restart to Nov. 11 -grid
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 10 months ago

EDF postpones Chinon 3 reactor restart to Nov. 11 -grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has delayed the restart of its 900 megawatt/hour Chinon 3 nuclear reactor to Nov. 11 from Nov. 6, grid operator RTE said on its website on Friday.

The Chinon 3 reactor has been offline since Oct. 8 in a planned outage.

EDF has also taken a number of other reactors off line in recent weeks as it carries out checks requested by France's nuclear safety regulator, sending European power prices to multi-year highs.

The company on Thursday cut its 2016 nuclear power output forecast for the second time this year after delaying the restart of five nuclear reactors until end-December.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
