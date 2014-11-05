French police arrest three in nuclear plant drones probe

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Police arrested three people found in possession of remote-controlled drones near one of the nuclear plants involved in a series of mystery overflights by the unmanned aircraft, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

Two women and a man were apprehended near the Belleville-sur-Loire nuclear plant in central France and two drones were confiscated, the source said.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said last week that France had launched an investigation after drones were repeatedly sighted over seven of power utility EDF’s atomic plants, raising concerns over nuclear safety.

The drones in question were very small, but police have given no indication of their exact nature.

French law bans aircraft of all types from flying within five kilometres of nuclear facilities.