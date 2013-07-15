Dozens of Greenpeace activists enter French EDF nuclear plant

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Dozens of Greenpeace activists entered an EDF nuclear power plant in Tricastin, southern France on Monday, demanding the government shut it down, the environmental campaign group said.

EDF could not immediately be reached for comment.

“With this action, Greenpeace is asking (President) Francois Hollande to close the Tricastin plant, which is among the five most dangerous in France,” Yannick Rousselet, in charge of nuclear issues for Greenpeace France, said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)