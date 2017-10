PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - EDF’s 1,300-megawatt Belleville 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on March 21, RTE showed on its website.

An EDF spokeswoman, who confirmed the outage, said it had been triggered by a worker knocking a cable. As a result, a valve connected to a steam generator shut. (Reporting By Axelle du Crest)