Incident at EDF's nuclear plant over, employees back home
September 5, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Incident at EDF's nuclear plant over, employees back home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The incident at EDF’s Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is now over, with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction having returned home without injuries, the French utility said on Wednesday.

“The incident that occurred today at 3 pm is now over,” EDF said in a statement. “All nine employees present during the incident have been examined by medical services, none had injuries, and they were able to return home.”

Two staff suffered light hand burns, EDF and the French energy minister said earlier.

The fire brigade that was called for the steam leak at France’s oldest nuclear power station were now making the last checks on the site, the statement added.

