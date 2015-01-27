Unions say French strike to cut power production on Thursday

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French unions called a one-day strike on Thursday likely to lead to production cuts in the country’s power and gas sectors, in protest at a law that would reduce the proportion of nuclear in the energy mix.

France’s so-called energy transition bill, which translates into law President Francois Hollande’s promise to cut the share of nuclear energy to 50 percent of power output from the current 75 percent, is currently being reviewed by the upper house of parliament.

A first version was adopted by the lower house at the end of last year.

“All over France, production cuts in the nuclear, oil-fired and hydraulic sectors will be implemented by workers,” the CGT union’s mines and energy federation said in the statement on its website. The CGT and FO are the two unions calling for a strike.

It was unclear by how much production would be reduced on Thursday. The CGT estimated that strike actions last year cut nuclear output by about 7,000 megawatts (MW), compared with a total nuclear capacity of 63,260 MW.

The current availability of EDF’s nuclear fleet is relatively high, at 96.21 percent.

French spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery were slightly higher than Wednesday’s contract , at 47 euros per MWh, compared with 45.25/MWh. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)