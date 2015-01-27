FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unions say French strike to cut power production on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 27, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Unions say French strike to cut power production on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French unions called a one-day strike on Thursday likely to lead to production cuts in the country’s power and gas sectors, in protest at a law that would reduce the proportion of nuclear in the energy mix.

France’s so-called energy transition bill, which translates into law President Francois Hollande’s promise to cut the share of nuclear energy to 50 percent of power output from the current 75 percent, is currently being reviewed by the upper house of parliament.

A first version was adopted by the lower house at the end of last year.

“All over France, production cuts in the nuclear, oil-fired and hydraulic sectors will be implemented by workers,” the CGT union’s mines and energy federation said in the statement on its website. The CGT and FO are the two unions calling for a strike.

It was unclear by how much production would be reduced on Thursday. The CGT estimated that strike actions last year cut nuclear output by about 7,000 megawatts (MW), compared with a total nuclear capacity of 63,260 MW.

The current availability of EDF’s nuclear fleet is relatively high, at 96.21 percent.

French spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery were slightly higher than Wednesday’s contract , at 47 euros per MWh, compared with 45.25/MWh. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.