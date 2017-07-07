PARIS, July 7 French utility EDF has
postponed by three months the restart of its 900 megawatts (MW)
Fessenheim 2 nuclear reactor to Jan. 31 2018 because a safety
assessment of a steam generator was taking longer that expected.
Fessemheim 2 was shut down in June, 2016, after French
nuclear watchdog ASN suspended the generator's test certificate
following Areva's detection of irregularities in the
manufacturing process at its Creusot unit.
ASN then launched an investigation into where the
potentially defective parts ended up and whether they were in
use and were safe.
EDF said in a note on its website that ASN's analysis of the
steam generator was ongoing. An EDF spokeswoman said the new
restart date was updated after the firm received some visibility
from the watchdog.
The two reactors at Fessenheim, France's oldest nuclear
power generation plant, have a combined capacity of 1,800 MW.
They have been earmarked for complete shutdown once EDF's new
generation EPR reactor under construction in Flamanville is
operational.
France's previous government signed a decree in April that
said Fessenheim will stop electricity production by April 2020
as a first step of cutting the share of atomic power in its
electricity mix to 50 percent by 2025 from over 75 percent now.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough)