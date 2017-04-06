French utility EDF's board delays closure of Fessenheim nuclear plant-union

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.

The step could jeopardise a commitment by President Francois Hollande to agree an end to power production at France's oldest atomic plant in time for the end of his five-year term in office this summer, CGT union official Laurent Langlard said.

"Broadly speaking this is a snub to the government in that the closure of Fessenheim is not formally signed and sealed," he told Reuters.