France to launch second offshore wind tender-source

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The French government will launch a second tender to build offshore wind parks on Sept. 16, followed by a third next year, a French industry source said on Monday, as the country seeks to become a leading player in the industry.

The French energy ministry declined to confirm the move.

The latest tender offer is for one wind park off Le Treport in northern France with a capacity of 705 megawatts (MW) and a second off the island of Noirmoutier with a capacity of 600 MW.

France already awarded a first tender in April for four offshore wind parks with a total capacity of 2,000 MW, with EDF and Alstom coming out as winners of three and Spain’s Iberdrola in partnership with French state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva taking the fourth.

GDF Suez and Germany's Siemens were unsuccessful in a bid to build an offshore wind farm at a fifth site off Le Treport, which is now part of the second tender.