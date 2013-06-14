France to announce France Tel CEO decision Monday-Hollande

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Friday a decision on the future of France Telecom’s chief executive Stephane Richard would be announced on Monday after an executive board meeting to be held on the same day.

“We will make our decision known on Monday. It will be made on the basis of one thing: the interest of the company, its workers and clients,” Hollande said at a news conference of Richard’s future, in doubt since he was put under formal investigation this week in a fraud case. He denies wrongdoing.