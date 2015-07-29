FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bpifrance selling 2 pct stake in Orange
July 29, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Bpifrance selling 2 pct stake in Orange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - France’s Bpifrance public investment bank said Wednesday it is selling 2 percent of French telecom operator Orange shares in a deal a banking source said was worth about 805 million euros ($887.43 million).

Bpifrance said its stake holding arm was selling 53 million Orange shares via an accelerated private placement to institutional investors.

The banking source said that the shares were being placed at between 15.12 euros and the market price. Orange shares closed up Wednesday 2 percent at 15.4 euros.

“The proceeds of the disposal will ... be used to finance new investments, pursuing the mission entrusted to Bpifrance for the financing of French companies,” it said in a statement.

Bpifrance said it would hold 9.6 percent of Orange after the placement. Afterwards it and the French state would together hold a combined 23 percent of the company, remaining its largest shareholder.

Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator for the deal and joint bookrunner. Societe Generale was also a joint bookrunner.

$1 = 0.9071 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

